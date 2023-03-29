Leaked Footage Reveals Undercover Officers Provoking Protesters on Jan 6th Capitol Riot

Newly leaked footage from January 6th has revealed undercover officers from the DC Metropolitan Police pushing protesters to move towards the US Capitol and helping them climb the scaffolding outside the building. The full video was leaked on Rumble by an anonymous account named OverwatchJ6.

According to The Epoch Times, a federal prosecutor admitted in court papers that three DC Metropolitan Police officers acted as provocateurs at the northwest steps of the US Capitol on Jan 6th. The admission was made in a filing seeking to keep video footage shot by the officers under court seal.

Undercover DC Police Officer Pushed Protesters Toward Capitol, Climbed Over Barricade: Court Filinghttps://t.co/wzJXW8vhlo — David Icke (@davidicke) February 20, 2023

The prosecutors accused William Pope of Topeka, Kansas, of trying to unmask the video as part of his alleged strategy to try the case in the news media. However, Pope argued that the footage was crucial for defending himself against the charges.

The J6 protesters have been held indefinitely in pre-trial detention and reportedly tortured in prison. Many believe that they are being denied their right to a fair trial, and the fact that these cases are being tried in DC has been criticized as a blatant attempt to bias the already biased juries against them.

The newly leaked footage raises serious questions about the role of law enforcement in the Jan 6th Capitol riot and the fairness of the ongoing trials.