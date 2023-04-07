Arizona Governor Vetoes Bill to Protect Newborns After Abortion Procedure

Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs of Arizona has vetoed a bill that aimed to protect newborn babies who survive an abortion procedure from being left to die. The bill would have mandated medical professionals to provide lifesaving care to these infants, regardless of their likelihood of survival.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hobbs cited concerns about the potential infringement on “patient and clinician decision-making in complex and highly personal circumstances” as the reason for her veto. Murphy Hebert, the governor’s chief of communications, supported her decision, telling Capitol Media Services that the bill would have been an unnecessary intrusion on the medical community’s ability to make difficult decisions.

BREAKING: Arizona Gov Katie Hobbs Vetoes Bill to Stop Infanticide, Provide Care for Babies Who Survive Abortions https://t.co/dEvV1Fws6C — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 6, 2023

The bill was previously passed by both the Arizona House and Senate, with supporters arguing that it was necessary to protect the sanctity of life and prevent infanticide. However, opponents claimed that the bill was a politically motivated attack on women’s reproductive rights and could potentially harm mothers and their babies by interfering with medical decisions.

This veto is likely to spark further debate and controversy over abortion laws in Arizona and across the United States. Pro-life advocates will undoubtedly view the governor’s decision as a failure to protect the most vulnerable members of society, while those who support abortion rights will see it as a necessary defense of women’s autonomy and bodily autonomy.

The debate over abortion and reproductive rights remains a deeply divisive issue in America, with both sides fiercely committed to their beliefs. It is unclear how this latest development will affect the ongoing conversation, but it is clear that the issue will continue to be a hotly contested topic for years to come.