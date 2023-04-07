Trump Slams Biden Administration’s Blame Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

Former President Donald Trump has responded to the Biden administration’s review of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan by slamming the White House’s blame game. In a scathing post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump called the current administration “Morons” and accused them of trying to shift blame onto him.

“These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing – Blame ‘TRUMP’ for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan,” Trump wrote.

President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday laid the blame on his predecessor, President Donald Trump, for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. https://t.co/tlBJNIluKd pic.twitter.com/UYLA5WWhN5 — The Associated Press (@AP) April 7, 2023

The review released by the Biden administration on Wednesday highlighted multiple failures in the planning and execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, including inadequate preparations for the collapse of the Afghan military and intelligence community.

Trump, who negotiated a deal with the Taliban that set the stage for the withdrawal, has long defended his decision to leave Afghanistan and has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the situation.

As the blame game continues between the two administrations, the situation in Afghanistan remains dire, with the Taliban consolidating power and reports of human rights abuses and violence against civilians emerging.

The fallout from the withdrawal will likely continue to be a contentious issue in US politics, with both sides looking to score political points and deflect blame.