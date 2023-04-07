Mexican President Slams Criminal Charges Against Former US President

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has spoken out against the recent criminal charges brought against former US President Donald Trump. During a regular news conference on Wednesday, Lopez Obrador expressed his disagreement with the use of legal issues for political gain. He stated that “supposedly legal issues should not be used for electoral, political purposes,” and added, “That’s why I don’t agree with what they are doing to ex-President Trump.”

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the charges against former President Trump represented “the degradation of due respect for the law.” https://t.co/anZcsy00Td pic.twitter.com/QiHs2bPaHk — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) April 6, 2023

The charges against Trump were brought on Tuesday and include 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records in connection with hush-money payments made to two women prior to the 2016 US election. The case is considered historic as Trump is the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges.

Despite the charges, Trump has pleaded not guilty. The case has sparked widespread debate and commentary across the political spectrum in the US and beyond. While some argue that the charges are long overdue and necessary for holding those in power accountable, others see them as a politically motivated attack against a former president.

Lopez Obrador’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among some international leaders who believe that the use of legal issues for political gain sets a dangerous precedent. The Mexican president’s stance on this matter is likely to be closely watched by many in the US and around the world.

As the case against Trump moves forward, it remains to be seen how it will impact the future of US politics and the relationship between the US and its international partners