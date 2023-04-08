Russian Arms Dealer Offers Trump Asylum in Russia, Citing Imminent Threat to Former President’s Life

In a surprising turn of events, Viktor Bout, the infamous Russian arms dealer turned politician, has offered former US President Donald Trump asylum in Russia, claiming that his life is in danger if he remains in the United States. Bout, known as the “merchant of death,” made the offer during an interview with a Russian state-TV channel.

According to Bout, he sent a telegram to Trump warning him of an imminent threat to his life and urging him to flee to Russia for safety. Bout suggested that the threat comes from Trump’s own government, as a result of the Manhattan district attorney’s probe into allegations that Trump falsified business records to hide a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, freed from a U.S. jail last year, has urged U.S. ex-president Donald Trump to seek refuge in Russia as his life was "in peril." https://t.co/klEf4ytMeS — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) April 7, 2023

The offer of asylum from Bout, who was portrayed by Nicolas Cage in the 2005 film “Lord of War,” has raised eyebrows among political analysts. It comes at a time when Trump is facing mounting legal challenges and scrutiny over his business dealings and alleged ties to Russia.

While the former president has not commented on Bout’s offer, it is unlikely that he will take up the offer of asylum. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has called the Manhattan district attorney’s probe a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.”

The offer of asylum from Bout also raises questions about the relationship between Russia and the former US president. Trump has faced criticism over his perceived coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his administration was dogged by allegations of collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.

Whether or not Trump takes up the offer of asylum, the fact that a notorious arms dealer turned politician has offered him refuge in Russia highlights the growing political turmoil and instability in the United States. As the country grapples with multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, and political polarization, the offer of asylum from Bout is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the US and the global community.