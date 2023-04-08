Newt Gingrich: Indictment of Trump is about hating him, not the law or anything rational

A former Republican Speaker of the House has come out in defense of former President Donald Trump, calling the recent indictment against him politically motivated. Newt Gingrich, a well-known conservative commentator, claims that the focus, substance, and motive behind the indictment is simply a continuation of the establishment’s seven-year war against Trump.

“The Big Government Socialists have attacked him on every front because he terrifies them. He represents an end to their power,” Gingrich wrote in an opinion piece. He also pointed out that the media and Democrats have been talking about impeaching Trump since before he was even nominated for president.

Arresting President Trump over a 2016 event which is of dubious illegality is another sign of the left’s insanity. To arrest a former and future President is an act of hatred and poison and will further harden support for Trump while discrediting the left. Remember Hunter Biden! — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) March 18, 2023

Gingrich believes that the legal assault on Trump is not about the law, but about hatred for the former president. He claims that the Department of Justice and the Democrat district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, are seeking to indict him because they fear that he could become president again.

Furthermore, Gingrich argues that Trump cannot receive a fair trial in Washington, DC, where he received only 5.4 percent of the vote. He claims that the potential jury pool would be heavily biased against Trump, with 19 out of 20 potential jurors being Joe Biden supporters.

While Gingrich did not mention the news organization by name, his defense of Trump echoes the sentiments often expressed on a certain cable news network. Despite the recent indictment, it appears that the former president still has a vocal group of supporters willing to defend him at all costs.