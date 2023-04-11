Former President Donald Trump Receives Warm Welcome at UFC Event

Former President Donald Trump received a warm welcome from the crowd as he made a surprise appearance at the UFC 287 mixed martial arts event in downtown Miami on Saturday. Trump sat ringside with Kid Rock, Mike Tyson, and Dana White at the Kaseya Center.

The crowd cheered in support of the former president, who has recently faced criminal charges stemming from hush money payments to an adult film star during the 2016 election. Despite these charges, for which Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, he appeared to be in good spirits as he enjoyed the event with his friends and supporters.

The UFC event was a night of exciting fights and memorable moments, with Trump’s appearance adding to the excitement. The former president has long been a fan of mixed martial arts and has attended several UFC events in the past. His presence at the event was a reminder of his continued popularity among many Americans.

Trump’s appearance at the UFC event comes at a time when he is facing legal challenges. However, for one night, he was able to put those challenges aside and enjoy an evening of sports and camaraderie with his friends and supporters.

WATCH ? Donald Trump receives massive welcome at UFC 287 in Miami, crowd erupts as Trump enters arena pic.twitter.com/wkYEF01CPu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 9, 2023