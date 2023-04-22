The Texas Senate Approves Bills Requiring Public Schools to Display Ten Commandments and Allow Prayer Time

In a move that has sparked both support and controversy, the Texas Senate has approved two bills that mandate public schools to prominently display the Ten Commandments and to set aside time for prayer and Bible study for students and employees.

The first bill states that every classroom in every public school must display a “durable poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments” in a conspicuous place. The copy must be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall, ensuring that it is visible to everyone in the classroom. This bill will take effect in the upcoming school year.

The second bill allows the board of trustees of a school district or the governing body of an open-enrollment charter school to require all public schools under their jurisdiction to provide an opportunity for students and employees to participate in a period of prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious texts during the school day.

While supporters of the bills argue that they uphold the state’s Judeo-Christian values, opponents claim that they violate the separation of church and state, and could lead to discrimination against students and staff members who don’t share the same religious beliefs.

Senator Bryan Hughes, the author of the bills, defended his proposals by saying that they “recognize the important role that religion plays in our society and the founding of our nation” and that “these bills will help to ensure that our public schools are a place where all ideas can be shared and all faiths can be respected.”

Regardless of the controversy, the bills have passed the Texas Senate and now move on to the House for consideration. If approved, they will become law and could set a precedent for other states to follow.

In conclusion, the Texas Senate’s approval of these bills has stirred up heated debate on both sides. While some believe that they uphold religious values and promote inclusivity, others argue that they could lead to discrimination and violate the separation of church and state. Regardless of the outcome, the bills serve as a reminder of the ongoing debate on the role of religion in public schools.