New York City Mayor Eric Adams Blames Biden for Turning NYC into a “Disaster” with Lax Border Policies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams did not mince his words when he criticized President Joe Biden’s policies on the southern border. Speaking during a panel discussion hosted by the African American Mayors Association, the Democratic mayor stated that the White House’s position on the issue has turned the Big Apple into a disaster.

Adams has repeatedly asked for assistance from the federal government as New York City deals with thousands of illegal immigrants who have made their way to the city thanks to Biden’s lax border policies. In fact, the city is set to spend $4.2 billion to house and care for illegal immigrants by the middle of 2024.

“The city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” the first-term mayor said, as reported by the New York Post. Adams added that his city would have seen the biggest financial turnaround in the city’s history if it weren’t for the illegal immigration crisis.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says 'migrant crisis' under Biden administration has 'destroyed' city https://t.co/i8maLTrRYu — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 22, 2023

“If you removed the $4.2 billion that have been dropped into my city because of a mismanaged asylum seeker issue, you [would have] probably witnessed one of the greatest fiscal turnarounds in the history of New York City,” he said.

The mayor’s comments highlight the ongoing struggle of American cities dealing with the influx of illegal immigrants amid the Biden administration’s immigration policies. While the issue has become a contentious one in the political arena, it is important to remember that it has real-life consequences for everyday citizens.

New York City, for instance, has had to bear the burden of housing and caring for thousands of illegal immigrants who arrive daily, often without any resources or support. This has put a severe strain on the city’s resources, from healthcare to housing to public safety.

As Mayor Adams notes, the situation would not be as dire if the federal government stepped up to provide support and resources. Unfortunately, that has not been the case under the Biden administration. Instead, the president has continued to push for lenient immigration policies that have left cities like New York struggling to cope with the influx of migrants.

In conclusion, Mayor Eric Adams’ criticism of President Biden’s immigration policies reflects a growing frustration among local leaders who are grappling with the consequences of an uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants. It is a problem that requires a comprehensive and thoughtful solution, one that balances the needs of immigrants with the needs of local communities. Hopefully, the federal government will take note of the mayor’s comments and work towards finding a solution that benefits everyone.