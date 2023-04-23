Anti-Woke “Super Mario Bros. Movie” Nears $1B Box Office Milestone

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is on its way to becoming a billion-dollar box office hit, with its impressive second weekend debut earning a whopping $92.5 million. The animated film, based on the beloved Nintendo video game franchise, has already grossed over $300 million domestically and $600 million internationally.

Industry insiders and fans alike have been blown away by the movie’s success, which comes as no surprise given the franchise’s enduring popularity. With over 380 million copies of the video game sold worldwide, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has tapped into a nostalgic and dedicated fanbase.

The film’s animation, characters, and nods to the video game franchise have earned praise from audiences and critics alike. Featuring the voices of Hollywood stars like Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy, the movie has become a must-see for fans of the franchise and families looking for a fun adventure.

As “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” inches closer to the billion-dollar box office milestone, the future looks bright for the beloved video game franchise. Fans can continue to enjoy the animated adventure in theaters and look forward to what’s next for Mario and his gang.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie expected to pass $1 billion, biggest movie release this year: https://t.co/8V0EW7Q7ue pic.twitter.com/jOPSPwMgpM — Kotaku (@Kotaku) April 17, 2023

Nintendo’s Mario franchise has been a popular part of pop culture for over three decades, with the original Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985. Since then, the series has become one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, with Mario and his friends appearing in countless games and spin-offs.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” follows Mario and his brother Luigi as they navigate the Mushroom Kingdom and battle the evil King Koopa. The film has been praised for its vibrant animation, fun characters, and nostalgic nods to the iconic video game series.

The success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a testament to the enduring popularity of the franchise and the power of nostalgia. As the film nears the billion-dollar box office milestone, it’s clear that Mario and his gang still have a special place in the hearts of fans around the world.