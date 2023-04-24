San Francisco has been grappling with the fentanyl crisis for years, and now, California Governor Gavin Newsom has stepped in to help. He has directed the California Highway Patrol and National Guard to team up with the local police department and district attorney’s office to combat the trafficking of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid.

The use of fentanyl has been on the rise across the United States in recent years, with California being one of the states hit hardest by this crisis. In fact, according to the California Department of Public Health, deaths involving fentanyl in the state have increased by more than 200% since 2016.

This move by Governor Newsom is not the first of its kind. President Donald Trump has also expressed his concern about the fentanyl crisis and has even discussed using “special forces” and “cyber warfare” to target cartel leaders if he is re-elected, which was ridiculed by the mainstream media. Some Republican lawmakers have also proposed the use of military force to combat the cartels and label them as foreign terrorist organizations.

Governor Newsom’s approach, however, is focused on working with local law enforcement and using the resources at hand to tackle the problem. By enlisting the help of the National Guard and CHP, the state hopes to disrupt the supply chain of fentanyl and prevent it from reaching the streets.

Gov. Gavin Newsom directed CHP and California National Guard to help S.F. police and district attorney combat drug dealing. No details yet on whether state police will be in the city and if so, how many officers might be deployed and for how long. https://t.co/X1AgSnwtXb — Mallory Moench (@mallorymoench) April 21, 2023

The collaboration between state and local law enforcement is critical in fighting the fentanyl crisis. With the support of Governor Newsom, San Francisco authorities are taking the necessary steps to combat the epidemic and save lives.

In conclusion, Governor Newsom’s directive to the National Guard and CHP to assist San Francisco in fighting the fentanyl crisis is a necessary and positive step towards ending the epidemic. By working together, law enforcement agencies can make a real difference in preventing the spread of this deadly synthetic opioid.