Trump Lawyers Seek to Move NY State Charges to Federal Court Ahead of 2024 GOP Presidential Primary

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed a motion to move the 34 charges of falsifying business records against him to federal court, ahead of the 2024 GOP presidential primary. The trial, scheduled for February or March, would be at the height of the primary season.

According to reports, Trump’s lawyers are citing a federal law provision that allows for such a motion to be filed within 30 days of a state court arraignment. The motion was mentioned during a state court hearing before Judge Juan Merchan by lawyer Todd Blanche.

An attorney for former President Donald Trump said Thursday he will seek to move Trump's criminal case from a state court in Manhattan to federal court. https://t.co/AsZHue1rvo — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 4, 2023

While the state case will proceed despite the motion, the move to federal court, if granted, could be seen as a tactical move by Trump’s legal team. Federal courts have been seen as more favorable to the former president in previous cases.

During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Merchan urged both sides to agree on a trial date in February or March, which is also the time when Super Tuesday is scheduled for March 5, 2024.

It remains to be seen whether the motion to move the case to federal court will be granted, but it is clear that the legal battle between Trump and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is far from over.