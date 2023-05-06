Kentucky Derby Refuses to Go Woke: Keeps Playing Traditional State Song Despite Criticism

As the cancel culture mob continues to push for the erasure of history and tradition, the Kentucky Derby is standing firm. Despite criticism from woke activists, the organizers of the world-renowned horse race are refusing to bow to the demands of the cancel culture left and will continue to play the traditional state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.”

The song, written by Stephen Foster in 1853, has been played before the Kentucky Derby every year since 1921. It is a beloved tradition that holds deep meaning for the people of Kentucky. However, in recent years, woke activists have targeted the song, claiming that it glorifies slavery and perpetuates racist stereotypes.

But the Kentucky Derby organizers are not buying into the woke narrative. They know that the song represents something different to the people of Kentucky – it is a tribute to their home state, not an endorsement of slavery. By continuing to play the song, they are standing up for tradition and refusing to give in to the demands of the cancel culture mob.

The decision by the Kentucky Derby to continue playing “My Old Kentucky Home” is a breath of fresh air in a world where cancel culture and woke activism seem to be taking over. It is a reminder that tradition and history should be respected, not erased.

In conclusion, the Kentucky Derby is setting an example for other organizations by refusing to give in to the demands of the cancel culture left. By standing up for tradition and history, they are sending a message that is sorely needed in today’s society. It’s time to stop the erasure of history and embrace our traditions.