In recent years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have been promoting lab-grown meat as a climate-friendly alternative to traditional beef. However, a new study has found that the lab-grown “synthetic meat” being advocated for may have a far worse impact on the environment than beef.

The study, led by Dr. Frank Mitloehner, a professor of animal science and air quality at the University of California, Davis, found that lab-grown meat’s environmental impact is up to 25 times worse than real beef. The research revealed that the energy needed to produce the lab-grown meat, along with the carbon emissions produced during the process, contribute significantly to the meat’s overall carbon footprint.

Bill Gates meat bad for you and bad for the environment too! "Lab-grown meat is up to 25 times WORSE for the climate than beef, study claims"https://t.co/Erm1zNsW7K — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) May 10, 2023

Despite this, Gates and his allies in the WEF have continued to push for the public to switch to lab-grown meat in an effort to meet climate change goals. In a 2021 interview with MIT Technology Review, Gates asserted that “all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”

However, the new study suggests that lab-grown meat may be less “green” than it is marketed to be. Real beef, while not without its environmental impact, may actually be a more sustainable option in terms of total carbon emissions.

In conclusion, the evidence presented in this study challenges the claims made by many advocates of lab-grown meat. While the idea of a climate-friendly alternative to traditional beef is appealing, the science suggests that lab-grown meat may not be the best solution. As consumers continue to seek out environmentally-friendly options, it is important to consider all of the available information and make informed choices based on the most up-to-date and accurate research.