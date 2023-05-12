Former Biden Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Fox News

Nina Jankowicz, the former Biden administration disinformation czar, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News over claims that the network promoted false information about her. According to The New York Times, Jankowicz’s lawsuit alleges that she was repeatedly defamed by the network in over 300 mentions over the course of eight months.

The crux of Jankowicz’s claim is that Fox News anchors, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Maria Bartiromo, made false statements about her job and intention to “silence anyone who criticizes the Biden administration”. Carlson even went as far as to insinuate that Jankowicz was the type of person who would “get men with guns” to silence criticism, which has resulted in online harassment and threats for Jankowicz.

The lawsuit also claims that Fox News’ repeated false remarks about Jankowicz have led to a wave of misogyny and antisemitism, which has caused significant emotional distress for her and her family. Fox News has yet to issue a comment regarding this lawsuit, but Jankowicz’s complaint brings to light the harmful consequences of spreading false information and its impact on individual lives.

Fox has been hit with a new defamation lawsuit from Nina Jankowicz — the former executive director of the DHS Disinformation Governance Board. Jankowicz says Fox promoted lies about her that generated serious threats to her safety and harmed her career prospects. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 11, 2023

In conclusion, this lawsuit highlights the responsibility that media outlets must take when reporting on public figures, and the consequences that come with defamatory remarks. Jankowicz’s claim seeks not only to clear her name, but to hold Fox News accountable for their actions, and encourages other public figures to stand up against false statements and online harassment.