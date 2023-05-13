Border Patrol Union Calls for Arrest of President Biden as Migrant Crisis Worsens

In recent days, the United States has seen a dramatic increase in the number of migrants attempting to cross the southern border. This surge in border crossings has strained the resources of the Border Patrol and has prompted the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) to speak out against the Biden Administration.

The Border Patrol union called the current migrant crisis “the worst sustained disaster… ever seen at our border” and directly blamed President Biden for the worsening situation. The NBPC has alleged that the President’s policies are directly responsible for the flood of migrants attempting to cross the border. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz has confirmed that “upwards of 60,000 migrants” are “staging in and around the immediate border area” as the number of apprehensions has skyrocketed.

According to the NBPC, the end of Title 42 – the pandemic-era law allowing certain migrants to be removed – has only fueled the crisis. “This is by far the worst sustained disaster that any BP agent, active or retired, has ever seen at our border,” the NBPC tweeted just before Title 42 ended at midnight. “And one man is responsible for every single bit of it, with the worst still to come.” The union also posted a photo of President Biden grinning, alongside a message calling the Biden Administration “absolutely corrupt to its core”.

This is by far the worst sustained disaster that any BP agent, active or retired, has ever seen at our border. And one man is responsible for every single bit of it, with the worst still to come. pic.twitter.com/nblMshcLph — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) May 12, 2023

The strong language from the union highlights the deep tensions between the Border Patrol and the Biden Administration over immigration policy. In response, the White House has urged the NBPC to work with the Administration to address the crisis. However, tensions remain high and the situation at the border continues to deteriorate.

In conclusion, the migrant crisis at the southern border is rapidly escalating, and the National Border Patrol Council has called for the arrest of President Biden over his handling of the situation. The tension between the Border Patrol and the Biden Administration is palpable, and it remains to be seen what steps will be taken to address the crisis.