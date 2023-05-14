Homeless Veterans Displaced in Orange County to Make Room for Migrants from NYC

In a shocking turn of events, twenty homeless veterans have reportedly been displaced from their temporary living accommodations in Orange County, New York, in order to make way for a wave of immigrants coming from New York City. According to Mid Hudson News, Sharon Toney-Finch, CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation, revealed that these veterans were informed that they would have to leave their current living situation to make room for migrants being sent from the city.

New York City, which has declared itself a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants, has been struggling to cope with the influx of migrants, spending over half a billion dollars on shelter, education, and other forms of aid. The situation has only worsened, as Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced during a visit to El Paso that the city had “no more room” to house migrants and has since opted to bus them to other locations.

This decision to displace homeless veterans in favor of migrants has caused outrage among residents of Orange County and supporters of veterans’ rights. Many have expressed their disgust at the city’s decision to prioritize the needs of undocumented migrants over those of its own citizens, particularly its veterans, who have selflessly served their country.

Outrage grows over vets evicted from New York hotels to house migrants https://t.co/OXjRqVI0rg pic.twitter.com/QP5ik5HCaB — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2023

It is a concerning development that homeless veterans, who are some of the most vulnerable people in our society, are being displaced for the sake of illegal immigrants. This poses a significant challenge for the U.S. government as it tries to grapple with immigration policy and homelessness, especially in the light of Covid-19.

In conclusion, the displacement of homeless veterans in Orange County, New York, to make way for migrants from New York City is a concerning issue that needs to be addressed by all. It is unacceptable for the U.S. government to prioritize illegal immigrants over its own citizens, especially those who have sacrificed their lives to serve their country.