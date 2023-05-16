Chris Pratt Stands Firm in His Faith Despite Criticism: ‘Nothing New,’ Says the “Guardians of the Galaxy” Star

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt is no stranger to speaking up about his religious beliefs. Ever since he became a Hollywood A-lister, public scrutiny on his views has been at an all-time high. People have accused him of being homophobic and claimed that he belongs to a church that is anti-LGBTQ.

But despite all the negative reactions, Chris Pratt remains unbothered. In an interview with Page Six, Pratt shared that he receives criticism for his religious faith, but is not affected by it. He stated, “If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20. That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago. They hated him, too.”

Chris Pratt says Jesus' struggle helps him deal with haters https://t.co/X9zeiQiPcO pic.twitter.com/QOG1o4qJ4r — Page Six (@PageSix) May 7, 2023

Pratt’s statement shows that he is well aware of the criticisms that come with being a Christian in the entertainment industry. But his response is rooted in his belief that as a believer, he is called to stand firm in his faith even if it means being disliked or ridiculed by the public.

“I know that there will be people who disagree with me, but that’s okay. I’m not here to please everyone. I’m here to please God,” Pratt added.

It is essential to understand that everyone has the right to their own faith beliefs. Pratt has every right to abide by his own beliefs, just as anyone else has the right to disagree with him. Criticizing him for his faith is not constructive and goes against the fundamental principle of religious freedom.

In conclusion, Chris Pratt’s firm stance on his faith beliefs is admirable, and it is a reminder that we should be respectful of each other’s religious convictions. His quotes symbolize his stand on faith and belief in philosophical discrimination when it comes to this sensitive topic. Chris Pratt’s words convey the concept of looking beyond the criticism and holding on to one’s beliefs, which are vital qualities in an individual.