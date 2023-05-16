Shocking Video Shows Overcrowded Border Facilities As Migrant Crisis Escalates

A video released from Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in El Paso has sparked outrage as it shows 750 mostly male migrants waiting in just one room to be vetted on their way into the US. The room, which was designed for just 120 people, was full of makeshift beds and blankets as agents struggled to contend with the huge influx of asylum seekers.

According to US Rep. Tony Gonzales, the entire center had six times its maximum capacity – 6,000 versus its usual 1,000 – when the footage was taken. The overwhelming numbers have forced Texas to send a third busload of migrants to Washington DC, where they were dropped off just down the road from Kamala Harris’ home. This comes just hours after the Vice President claimed the end of Title 42 on Thursday was “going rather smoothly.”

Shocking video shows Border Patrol center in El Paso teeming with migrants https://t.co/Db1tRN96dU pic.twitter.com/rjkiqoBw5f — New York Post (@nypost) May 15, 2023

The Biden administration’s handling of the migrant crisis has been under scrutiny with the overflow of migrants being detained in facilities designed for fewer people. Officials have stated that the numbers being seen now are the highest they have seen in decades and that some facilities are reaching capacity.

This lopsided influx of migrants is forcing the administration to take measures like sending them to other states, which is unacceptable, Texas’ Governor Greg Abbott said. He’s calling for an emergency session of Congress to deal with the surging numbers and will direct law enforcement to pull over vehicles carrying migrants who may have COVID-19, he added.

The Biden administration has received criticism for its handling of this crisis. Many accuse President Biden of stopping effective immigration controls put in place by his predecessor for political gain. Others suggest the administration is overwhelmed and lacks adequate infrastructure to adequately deal with the crisis.

In conclusion, the situation at the border is deteriorating as the surge of migrants leads to overcrowding in Border Patrol’s Central Processing Centers and a larger migrant crisis overall. The influx of migrants is putting a strain on the administration’s infrastructure, leading to overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and sending migrants to other states. It remains to be seen how this problem will be addressed and whether the administration will take action to resolve the crisis.