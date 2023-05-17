Jesse Watters Blows the Lid off Clinton Cash Scandal, Exposes FBI’s Biased Investigations into Trump

In a bombshell segment on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Fox News host Jesse Watters called out the fake investigation into former President Trump. This comes hot on the heels of the release of the Durham report. Watters was quick to point out that while the media is focused on Durham’s findings about the bogus investigation into Trump, they are neglecting to mention some important information regarding the Clinton Foundation.

Watters revealed, “These spooks opened up a fake investigation into Trump and shut down real ones into Clinton. Now what no one wants to talk about in the Durham report is this: Three separate FBI field offices had quietly started looking into the Clinton Foundation. FBI agents in Little Rock, Arkansas, Washington, D.C., and New York City were looking at evidence that the Clinton Foundation was just a big foreign money laundering scheme, a way for foreign nationals to bribe Hillary for political favors that she could write off on her taxes – cash for policy.”

The FBI shut down 2 investigations into Hillary Clinton and doctored evidence to spy on the Trump campaign. The FBI lied to the media, got fired for lying and now they're being hired by the media to lie again. pic.twitter.com/lQRN3ktvUB — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 17, 2023

But it appears that this wasn’t a fruitful investigation. Watters went on to share a text message exchange between two FBI officials at the time: “When the FBI guys brought the case to McCabe, he looks ready, ‘negative, annoyed, angry’ and he said, ‘Why are we even doing this?’ And the FBI shut the whole thing down and the reason was obvious. The two FBI lovers, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, said it in text.”

This revelation is particularly noteworthy given recent allegations against the Biden family. Watters pointed out, “Kind of sounds like the same thing the Biden family’s been accused of doing, but Andy McCabe, Obama’s number two guy at justice, said, no, no, no, the Clintons are off-limits.”

Watters’ comments once again highlight the double standard that exists in the media and in Washington. It’s clear that there are still serious questions surrounding the Clinton Foundation, and it’s time for the truth to come out.