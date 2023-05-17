Elon Musk Slams George Soros as the Real Life Magneto

In yet another Twitter feud, billionaire Elon Musk criticized fellow billionaire George Soros on Monday, stirring up controversy surrounding Soros’ involvement in American politics. Musk’s words have caused quite a stir online, especially among liberals who support Soros.

Soros has recently been receiving flak from Republicans, as it was exposed that he has funded a number of left-leaning district attorneys across America. What’s more, Soros has been under fire for his donation of over $1 million to a group that is closely linked to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg—the prosecutor who led the indictment against former President Donald Trump.

In a series of tweets, Musk called Soros the real-life Magneto, a villainous character from the X-Men comic book franchise. In the comics, Magneto is a superhuman who can create and manipulate magnetic fields, and has been a long-standing adversary to the X-Men.

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Republicans and other conservative individuals have since applauded Musk for his views, however, many left-leaning individuals have spoken out against him, calling his words inappropriate and disrespectful. Despite the backlash, Musk has stood by his statements, stating that he won’t be silenced by Soros or any other liberal.

In conclusion, Musk’s public comments on Soros have led to a wave of debate and reaction online. Many are questioning Soros’ involvement in American politics, especially his decision to fund left-leaning district attorneys. As for Musk, he remains defiant in the face of criticism, determined to speak his mind about those he believes to be detrimental to American values and politics.