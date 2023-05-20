Production Tesla Cybertruck is Almost Here: All You Need to Know About This Future Pickup Truck

Tesla’s Cybertruck is all the rage lately and for a good reason- this space-aged electric truck is inching closer to finally hitting the market. New prototypes have been spotted out and about multiple times, and it was even recently revealed in production form at an investor’s day.

Tesla spotted cruising around on public roads in Texas. Maybe the first sighting on public roads outside of California? pic.twitter.com/sb16YeeKtc — Dennis B (@ogre_codes) May 14, 2023

The delivery event for customers is expected to take place in Q3 this year, and here’s everything you need to know about this much-anticipated vehicle. The design and interior of the Cybertruck stay true to the minimalist form that Tesla is known for, and the final technical details are yet to be confirmed.

However, what we do know is that the electric truck is expected to get a remarkable 500 miles of range, and it has a payload capacity of over 1,500kg. The Cybertruck can even go from 0-60mph in less than 3.0 seconds, which is impressive for a truck of its size.

You can pre-order the Cybertruck in the USA for only $100, but unfortunately, Tesla is not currently taking orders for the vehicle in the UK and EU. Keep in mind that the truck is set to cost from $40,000 for a single-motor, two-wheel-drive model, while the tri-motor version would set you back up to $70,000.

Development for Cybertruck is well underway, and Elon Musk himself has tested the prototype, describing it as “incredible.” A few lucky Tesla insiders will get to take delivery of their cars at the Q3 event, but the majority of customers will have to wait until the end of the year to get theirs.

The Cybertruck is still made up of flat stainless steel panels, which aren’t painted, and this helps keep production costs down. The triangular mirrors and the tailgate, which is flat and has taillights enclosed in a single light bar, are newer features that have been added. The interior is packed with the same minimalism Tesla is known for, with a huge screen in the centre of the dashboard instead of tons of buttons. The steering wheel for the Cybertruck is a square, two-spoke wheel, making it unique compared to the round steering wheel found in Tesla’s Model S and Model X.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has been spotted testing many times, with videos and pictures of it all over the internet. This massive pickup truck’s rear-wheel steering makes it almost as manoeuvrable as the Model Y, which is an impressive feat for trucks in this size range. In conclusion, production of the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck is getting closer than ever before; be sure to keep your eyes peeled for new updates in the coming weeks.