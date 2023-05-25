Trump Slams Biden, Calls Him the Worst President in US History for the Damage Done to the Country

In a recent interview on the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show, former President Donald Trump didn’t hold back his criticism of President Joe Biden. Trump expressed his belief that Biden has caused more damage to the United States than any other president in history. He went as far as comparing Biden to the cumulative impact of the five worst presidents ever.

Trump says the five worst presidents in American history don't add up to damage Biden has done | Just The News https://t.co/Cs4x0HWG5g — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) May 23, 2023

According to Trump, the issues plaguing the country under Biden’s leadership are numerous and severe. He specifically mentioned the southern border crisis and the Green New Deal as contributors to the decline of America. The former president condemned the Green New Deal, stating that it fails to deliver on its promises of environmental progress. Instead, he argued that it is detrimental to the nation.

“They’re really destroying our country, in particular the border, with millions of people coming in. They’re destroying our border. They’re destroying our country. Our country has never suffered this,” Trump emphasized, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Looking ahead to the possibility of winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump outlined his key priorities. He vowed to prioritize energy independence and securing the border, two areas where he believes the current administration has failed the American people.

Former President Donald Trump pulled no punches in his assessment of President Joe Biden’s performance. Trump argued that Biden’s actions and policies have caused unparalleled damage to the country. From the border crisis to the controversial Green New Deal, Trump sees a nation in decline. If he secures another term in the White House, Trump has made it clear that energy independence and border security will be at the top of his agenda.