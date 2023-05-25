TikTok Takes Action: Chinese-Owned App Partners with Oracle to Address National Security Concerns

In a move aimed at quelling national security concerns and salvaging its American presence, TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, has struck a groundbreaking deal with Texas-based tech giant Oracle Corp. According to a report by Bloomberg, the agreement grants Oracle “full access to its source code, algorithm, and content-moderation material.” This development comes as TikTok faces bans in certain states, including Montana, and encounters legislative challenges on Capitol Hill.

The partnership with Oracle holds immense significance for TikTok as it endeavors to maintain its widespread popularity among American smartphone users. By enlisting the assistance of a reputable American company like Oracle, TikTok aims to address the concerns raised by lawmakers and security experts regarding the potential misuse of user data.

TikTok will give Oracle $ORCL full access to its Algorithm code to alleviate national security concerns about the app. The goal here is to deal with national security concerns around the app. Oracle, a tech giant, will be monitoring gateways where data enters and leaves a secure… — Andrew Lokenauth (@FluentInFinance) May 23, 2023

As part of the agreement, Oracle will assume responsibility for monitoring the controlled gateways through which data flows in and out of TikTok’s servers. This process, known as “Project Texas,” will involve a comprehensive review of TikTok’s source codes, ensuring enhanced transparency and accountability. Furthermore, the arrangement allows for the possibility of storing all TikTok data pertaining to U.S. users within American borders.

TikTok’s decision to grant Oracle access to its source code, algorithm, and content-moderation material highlights its commitment to operating with utmost transparency and in compliance with U.S. regulatory requirements. By taking this proactive step, the social media platform aims to safeguard its standing and rebuild trust with both the American public and government officials.

The collaboration between TikTok and Oracle is expected to serve as a potential model for addressing national security concerns associated with foreign-owned apps. It sets a precedent for other companies to follow, emphasizing the importance of establishing partnerships with reputable American organizations to ensure data privacy and security.

While some critics argue that the partnership does not go far enough in addressing the underlying concerns surrounding TikTok’s ownership and access to user data, others view it as a step in the right direction. With Oracle’s involvement, TikTok has positioned itself to be more accountable and transparent in its operations, potentially mitigating some of the concerns raised by skeptics.

In conclusion, TikTok’s partnership with Texas-based Oracle Corp. marks a significant development in its efforts to alleviate national security concerns and maintain its foothold in the American market. By providing Oracle with full access to its source code, algorithm, and content-moderation material, TikTok aims to foster transparency, accountability, and data security. As the collaboration takes shape, it remains to be seen how this alliance will shape the future of national security regulations pertaining to foreign-owned apps.