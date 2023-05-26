Is President Biden’s Age a Concern? Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Weighs In

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has chimed in on the growing debate surrounding President Joe Biden’s age as the 2024 election looms closer. With Mr. Biden potentially being 82 years old if he secures a second term, many voters are raising questions about his ability to effectively lead the nation.

As a seasoned politician who knows the rigors of the presidential campaign trail all too well, Mrs. Clinton understands the weight of such concerns. The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, who lost massively to former President Donald Trump, was asked for her thoughts on Mr. Biden’s recent stumble while climbing a flight of stairs in Japan.

In response, Mrs. Clinton acknowledged that the president’s age is a legitimate issue that voters have the right to consider. She pointed out that previous presidents have faced physical challenges, even at younger ages, without the same level of scrutiny. Nevertheless, she believes that it is fair for the public to raise questions about President Biden’s age and its potential impact on his ability to fulfill his duties.

Hillary Clinton warns that Biden's 'age is an issue' – https://t.co/2nGG7faC8i — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 23, 2023

The debate surrounding the age of political leaders is not a new phenomenon. Throughout history, presidents and presidential candidates have faced inquiries into their health, vitality, and cognitive abilities. The role of the president requires tremendous energy and stamina, as they are responsible for making critical decisions and navigating complex global challenges.

Critics argue that an older president may be more prone to physical and mental decline, which could hinder their decision-making abilities and overall effectiveness.

In conclusion, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has voiced her support for voters’ right to question President Biden’s age. With the president potentially serving into his eighties, concerns about his physical and mental capabilities are surfacing.