Mexican President Urges Hispanic Voters in Florida to Reject Gov. DeSantis’ Immigration Stance

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made a bold call to Hispanic voters in Florida, urging them not to support Governor Ron DeSantis in the upcoming elections due to his immigration policies. López Obrador made these remarks during his daily press conference, where he addressed DeSantis’s recent announcement of his bid for the 2024 White House race. The Mexican President expressed his concern over DeSantis’s treatment of migrants and emphasized the importance of standing against those who fail to respect the rights of immigrants.

