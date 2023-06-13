Congressmen Expand House Inquiry into Alleged Collusion Between Banks and FBI, Seeking Answers from Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Others

In a startling development, two Republican lawmakers have taken the lead in broadening the ongoing House inquiry into potential collusion between major financial institutions and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Ohio Representative Jim Jordan and Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie have initiated the process by authoring letters to several prominent banks, including Citigroup, JPMorgan, PNC Financial Services, Truist, U.S. Bankcorp, and Wells Fargo. Their objective is to shed light on any potential transfer of private information to the FBI, raising concerns about privacy and the rule of law.

The impetus behind this expanded inquiry can be traced back to the events that unfolded on January 6, 2021, when a violent incident took place at the United States Capitol. According to the letters authored by Jordan and Massie, Bank of America (BoA) voluntarily and without any legal process provided the FBI with a list of individuals who had made transactions in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area using a BoA credit or debit card between January 5 and January 7, 2021. The lawmakers are keen to determine whether similar arrangements exist between other banks and the bureau.

According to FBI whistleblowers, Bank of America shared private financial information of its customers (such as who had made purchases at gun stores) with the FBI, without a warrant or legal process. @Jim_Jordan and I are now demanding to know if other banks are doing the same. https://t.co/i3TQrfkGPP — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 12, 2023

As concerns mount, it is worth noting that the Biden Justice Department has already been targeting individuals who made donations to individuals involved in the January 6 riot. This controversial move has added fuel to the fire, intensifying suspicions about the extent of cooperation between banks and law enforcement agencies. The Republican congressmen’s efforts to uncover the truth come at a critical juncture, with public trust in financial institutions and government agencies hanging in the balance.

The letters submitted by Jordan and Massie draw attention to the revelations made by FBI whistleblowers, who claim that Bank of America shared confidential financial information of its customers with the FBI, bypassing the need for a warrant or legal process. Notably, the information reportedly included details about individuals who had made purchases at gun stores, raising concerns about potential infringements on Second Amendment rights. The gravity of these allegations cannot be underestimated, as they strike at the heart of individual privacy rights and the principle of due process.

Retired FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst George Hill’s testimony further corroborates the claims made against Bank of America. Hill stated that the bank had engaged in data mining of its customer base, resulting in the creation of a list for the FBI. Most alarmingly, Hill emphasized that the list included individuals who had purchased firearms on any given date. Such practices, if confirmed, could erode public trust in both banks and law enforcement agencies, while also raising serious legal and ethical questions.

In conclusion, Representatives Jim Jordan and Thomas Massie’s decision to expand the House inquiry into potential collusion between banks and the FBI marks a crucial step toward unearthing the truth behind the alleged violations of privacy and due process. By seeking answers from prominent financial institutions, they aim to shed light on any illicit transfers of private information and ensure that individual rights are protected. As the investigation progresses, it remains imperative to uphold the values of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.