Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT: Tech Giants Warn Employees About Chatbot Security Risks

In a world driven by ever-advancing artificial intelligence (AI), tech giant Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is urging caution when it comes to their own AI chatbot, Bard. According to sources familiar with the matter, Alphabet has advised its employees to exercise care while interacting with chatbots, including Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The concern stems from the potential for leaks of confidential information.

The warning issued by Alphabet underscores the growing importance of safeguarding sensitive data in an era where chatbots have become increasingly sophisticated. As these AI-powered bots interact with users, they often rely on human reviewers to monitor and review chat entries. This poses a potential risk as employees may unwittingly input confidential or proprietary information into these chatbots, only for it to be exposed to human reviewers and potentially leaked.

Google's reminding its own employees about the risk of its chatbot, Bard. https://t.co/ooDoUmaOWH — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 15, 2023

The risk of leaks is further exacerbated by the fact that chatbots can utilize previous interactions to train themselves, creating a potential vulnerability. The recent confirmation by Samsung that its internal data had been leaked after staff used OpenAI’s ChatGPT serves as a stark reminder of the real-world consequences of such breaches.

While the intention behind the use of chatbots is to enhance productivity, streamline communication, and provide efficient customer support, the potential for data leaks demands a cautious approach. Alphabet’s warning to employees underscores the need to treat chatbots as potentially sensitive environments, where confidential information should not be shared.

In conclusion, as Google continues to refine its own AI chatbot, Bard, Alphabet Inc. is taking proactive measures to mitigate potential security risks. The cautionary advice to employees highlights the importance of being mindful when interacting with chatbots, such as Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to prevent leaks of confidential information. As technology evolves, it becomes crucial for organizations to prioritize data security, ensuring that the benefits of AI-driven solutions are not compromised by unintended vulnerabilities.