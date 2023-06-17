Explosive Allegations: Hunter and Joe Biden Accused of Coercing Burisma Executive for $10 Million in Bribes

New information has emerged surrounding Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden, alleging their involvement in a bribery scheme with a Burisma executive. According to a source familiar with the FBI’s informant document, the Bidens are accused of coercing the executive into paying them a staggering $10 million in bribes. These allegations have sent shockwaves through the political landscape, further deepening the controversy surrounding the Biden family.

Last week, Congress received a document from the FBI, courtesy of an informant, which detailed a $5 million bribe allegedly accepted by Joe Biden from a Ukrainian oligarch. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) disclosed that the document revealed the founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, had made the payments to both Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. What makes this revelation even more astounding is the claim that Zlochevsky had meticulously kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with the Bidens as an “insurance policy.”

Joe Biden allegedly paid $5M by Burisma executive as part of a bribery scheme, according to FBI documenthttps://t.co/wYPJt2RfHc — GOP (@GOP) June 8, 2023

A reliable source with knowledge of the FBI’s informant document has now come forward, confirming that the Bidens not only requested the bribe but also coerced Zlochevsky into making the payments. Breitbart News, along with the Federalist, has independently verified this information and provided a timeline of events that sheds further light on the alleged coercion and the astounding sum of $10 million involved.

According to the informant’s document from June 30, 2020, the confidential human source (CHS) summarized their earlier meetings with Zlochevsky. During the 2015-2016 timeframe, the CHS, who was providing advice to Zlochevsky, advised him to distance himself from the Bidens. After Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, the CHS inquired if Zlochevsky was upset about Trump’s win.

Zlochevsky reportedly expressed his dismay over Trump’s victory, fearing that an investigation might expose his payments to the Biden family. Shockingly, he claimed that the Bidens had coerced him into making the bribes, which amounted to $5 million each for Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The Burisma executive lamented the situation, revealing the alleged manipulation by the Bidens.

These explosive allegations have grave implications, not only for the Bidens but also for the integrity of the political system. The accusations of coercion and the significant sums involved raise serious questions about the ethical conduct of those in power. It is crucial for a thorough investigation to take place, ensuring transparency and accountability in the face of these alarming claims.

It is important to note that these allegations have not been independently verified, and both Hunter and Joe Biden have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Nevertheless, the emergence of such allegations underscores the necessity for a comprehensive examination of the evidence and a commitment to uncovering the truth.

As this story continues to develop, it is vital for the public and the media to remain diligent in pursuing the facts and holding those in positions of power accountable. The credibility and trustworthiness of our democratic institutions are at stake, and the American people deserve nothing less than a thorough and unbiased investigation to shed light on these serious allegations.