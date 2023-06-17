Xi Jinping Lauds Bill Gates as ‘Friend’ in Beijing Meeting on Pandemic Prevention and Technological Development

In a notable diplomatic encounter, Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping expressed admiration for American billionaire and Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, hailing him as a “friend.” The meeting between Xi and Gates took place this week in Beijing, where they were joined by Chinese Foreign Secretary Qin Gang and chief Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. Their discussions primarily focused on crucial topics such as pandemic prevention and advancements in technology, as reported by Bloomberg.

“You are the first American friend I’ve met in Beijing this year,” President Xi Jinping tells Bill Gates during a meeting in China. Here's what they spoke about https://t.co/FfANyHN6oI — Bloomberg (@business) June 17, 2023

During the meeting, Xi Jinping addressed Gates directly, acknowledging him as the first American friend he had encountered in Beijing this year. The conversation, which was broadcasted on China Central Television, a state-backed broadcaster, showcased the camaraderie between the two influential figures. Xi emphasized the significance of fostering strong bonds between the Chinese and American people, stating, “I’ve always said that the foundation of China-U.S. ties lies among the people. We always pin our hopes on the American people and hope the two peoples can continue to be friendly.”

The encounter between Xi Jinping and Bill Gates exemplifies the importance of international collaboration, particularly in the realms of public health and technological advancement. As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, discussions surrounding pandemic prevention strategies are of utmost importance. Moreover, the dialogue on technological development highlights the role of innovation in shaping the future of both China and the United States.