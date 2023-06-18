North Dakota Governor Urges Biden to Pardon Trump and Focus on Real Issues

In a surprising move, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who is also running for president, has called for President Joe Biden to pardon his predecessor, Donald Trump. Burgum made this bold statement during an interview with Breitbart News Saturday, emphasizing the need for the country to move forward and address pressing matters that affect the lives of everyday Americans. The governor believes that the ongoing controversies surrounding Trump’s legal battles divert attention from critical issues such as the economy, energy policy, and national security failures under the Biden administration.

Burgum dodges question on Trump pardon: 'Ask Biden' https://t.co/NOdxsdINgw — NewsNation (@NewsNation) June 16, 2023

Governor Burgum empathized with the frustrations of millions of Americans who feel that the justice system operates on a two-tier basis. He asserted that the perception of unequal treatment of political figures hampers the nation’s progress and hinders the ability to address substantial challenges. While acknowledging that some may find his stance controversial, Burgum’s intent is to create a path forward where the country can focus on resolving pressing issues without being bogged down by divisive debates.

Burgum did not shy away from criticizing the Biden administration’s policy decisions, specifically pointing to failures in Afghanistan, energy policy, and national security. He argued that the recent chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the controversial move of the State Department’s involvement in Venezuela’s energy production were clear indicators of the administration’s misplaced priorities.

The governor further expressed concern over the Biden administration’s reliance on foreign adversaries for energy production instead of tapping into America’s domestic clean energy resources. Burgum emphasized the need to leverage the potential of energy-producing states such as Oklahoma, Wyoming, North Dakota, Alaska, Montana, and Texas. By neglecting American clean domestic energy production, the Biden administration inadvertently puts the country’s energy security at risk.

Governor Doug Burgum’s call for President Joe Biden to pardon Donald Trump aims to unite the nation by redirecting its attention to pressing matters. He believes that moving past the political controversies and focusing on real issues such as the economy, energy policy, and national security is crucial for America’s future. Burgum’s criticism of the Biden administration’s failures underscores the need for effective leadership and domestic solutions to address te challenges at hand.