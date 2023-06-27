Trump Praises Elon Musk but Asserts “Truth Social” Will Outshine Twitter

In a recent interview on Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” former President Donald Trump expressed his admiration for Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, while confidently asserting that his own social media platform, Truth Social, is far superior to Twitter.

When asked about Musk, Trump responded, “I like him, and I’ve always liked him, and he’s doing a good job. I think with respect to Twitter, probably he wished he didn’t do it [purchase the social media platform] because it’s been tough for him. But I don’t think that Twitter is going to be very successful if Truth is around. Truth is a tremendous platform. And everybody that listens to Trump is listening to truth. That’s what they want.”

Here’s the full 18 minutes with @realDonaldTrump interview. If you’re interested in whether Trump will return to Twitter and what he thinks of @elonmusk you’ll find it at around the 14 minute mark in the linked tweet below-> https://t.co/OlfjAtnFkP — ?ERIC BOLLING? (@ericbolling) June 27, 2023

Trump’s firm belief in the power of Truth Social stems from the overwhelming support he receives from his followers. He stated, “Truth has the advantage. I’m not saying this in a braggadocios way at all. But the ratings when I go on are very big because people like what I have to say. And the ratings are phenomenal.”

The former president acknowledged that his presence on Truth Social significantly impacts Twitter’s success, confidently stating, “But I will say that I don’t think Twitter can be successful because I’m on Truth, and people want to hear what I have to say. I mean that in a modest way. I’m not saying that in any other way. I just see it. We see it, and you see it better than anybody. That’s why you asked me to be on your show.”

Trump’s confidence in Truth Social’s potential is grounded in his role as one of its founders. In October 2021, he played a pivotal role in launching the platform, aiming to provide a space for individuals seeking a different social media experience.

With Trump’s unwavering belief in the power of Truth Social and his substantial following, it remains to be seen how the platform will fare against established players like Twitter. However, the former president’s staunch endorsement and the platform’s growing popularity suggest that it may indeed pose a significant challenge to Twitter’s dominance.

In this era of evolving social media landscapes, platforms like Truth Social provide an alternative for those seeking a different perspective. As users continue to seek out platforms that align with their values and offer engaging content, the battle for dominance in the social media realm is only expected to intensify.