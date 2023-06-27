Vice President Kamala Harris Faces Historically Low Approval Ratings, According to NBC News Poll

In a recent NBC News poll, it was revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris is facing a significant challenge in terms of her public image. The survey found that 49% of registered voters hold a negative view of Harris, while only 32% have a positive view. This net-negative rating of -17 is the lowest ever recorded for a vice president in the history of the NBC News poll.

49% of registered voters have a negative view of Vice President Kamala Harris, compared to 32% with a positive view, per a new NBC News poll. NBC News says Harris' net-negative rating of -17 is the lowest for a vice president in the history of its poll. https://t.co/pNKbsuc9fn — Axios (@axios) June 27, 2023

Comparing Harris’ numbers to her predecessors, the contrast is striking. In October 2019, then-Vice President Mike Pence had a rating of -4, with 34% of voters holding a positive view and 38% expressing a negative opinion. Similarly, in December 2010, then-Vice President Joe Biden had a rating of +1, with 34% positive and 33% negative. Former Vice President Dick Cheney enjoyed a rating of +23 in May 2003, with 47% of registered voters viewing him positively and 24% negatively. And in March 1995, former Vice President Al Gore had a rating of +15, with 42% positive and 27% negative.

These numbers highlight the challenges faced by Vice President Harris, and they also reflect the unique position she holds as the first woman of color to serve as vice president. Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher noted, “It shouldn’t surprise anyone that there is going to be a different filter and a different focus put on the first woman to ever be Vice President of the United States, particularly a woman of color.”

It is worth noting that attitudes toward vice presidents tend to mirror the approval ratings of the president they serve under. Currently, 41.9% of Americans approve of President Biden’s job performance, while 53.1% disapprove, according to FiveThirtyEight. As such, the approval ratings of Vice President Harris are intertwined with the overall sentiment toward the Biden administration.

Recognizing the importance of Harris’ public image, White House officials have been working diligently to boost her poll numbers ahead of the 2024 elections. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients emphasized the administration’s efforts, stating, “If you think about what matters to the American people, it’s what the Vice President is actually doing and when the American people see her in action every day… I think the enthusiasm and energy is palpable.” Zients added that Harris will be more visible, highlighting popular Democratic policy issues like infrastructure spending and abortion rights.

As the election heats up, it is clear that Vice President Harris and her team are focused on improving her standing among the American public. Time will tell whether these efforts will successfully elevate her approval ratings.

In conclusion, the latest NBC News poll reveals that Vice President Kamala Harris is facing historically low approval ratings, with a net-negative rating of -17. While her position as the first woman of color to hold the vice presidency may contribute to the unique scrutiny she faces, the approval ratings of vice presidents are typically tied to the sentiment toward the president. The White House is actively working to bolster Harris’ public image, and she is expected to increase her visibility and advocate for popular Democratic policy issues in the coming months.