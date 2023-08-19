Fact Check: No, Hurricane Hilary Is Not The First Tropical Storm in SoCal

Recent headlines have ignited a storm of speculation as Southern California finds itself under its first tropical storm warning. The Los Angeles Times boldly proclaimed, ‘Hurricane Hilary: SoCal on it’s first tropical storm warning.’ But are we truly in the path of a full-fledged hurricane, or is there more to this story than meets the eye? Let’s delve into the history of tropical storms in the region to decipher the reality behind the sensationalism.

As we trace back to 1939, the Long Beach Tropical Storm stands out as an event that wreaked havoc in Southern California. While not officially categorized as a hurricane, this storm delivered a torrent of heavy rainfall, flooding streets, and triggering perilous mudslides. Fast forward to 1967, when the remnants of Hurricane Beulah swept through the area, leaving a trail of flooded streets and damaged properties in its wake.

The annals of Southern California weather history reveal another significant event in 1976 with Hurricane Kathleen. This fierce hurricane brought a deluge of rainfall, causing widespread flooding that impacted the lives of many residents. In 1982, Hurricane Paul left its mark by dousing California with relentless rain, resulting in localized flooding.

A decade later, in 1997, the remnants of Hurricane Linda made their presence felt, prompting rain showers and flash flooding in certain areas. The year 2009 saw the Pacific Hurricane Season unleashing several storms that lashed the coastline with increased surf and rain. Come 2015, Hurricane Dolores left remnants that contributed to flash flooding in California, a recurring theme in the state’s history.

In 2016, Hurricane Newton’s remnants delivered heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding in specific regions. The year 2020 introduced Tropical Storm Fausto, whose remnants introduced some rain to Southern California. And most recently, in 2021, the remnants of Hurricane Olaf played a part in triggering flash floods and a considerable downpour.

Amidst this parade of historical tropical storm events, the ‘Hurricane Hillary’ proclamation stands as an attention-grabbing headline. However, considering the historical context and the region’s past experiences with tropical storm remnants, it’s important to exercise caution when interpreting such news. While the weather patterns may be shifting, it’s vital to remain informed and prepared without falling into sensationalism.

Here’s 10 well known storms:

1. Tropical Storm Dolores (2015): Brought heavy rain and strong winds to Southern California, causing flooding and mudslides in some areas.

2. Tropical Storm Nora (1997): Brought increased surf and scattered rain to Southern California, leading to minor disruptions.

3. Tropical Storm Kathleen (1976): Caused heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and landslides in parts of Southern California, resulting in property damage.

4. Tropical Storm Joanne (1972): Brought some rain and gusty winds to Southern California, leading to minor impacts.

5. Tropical Storm Orlene (1970): Brought scattered rain and gusty winds to the region, causing minor disruptions.

6. Tropical Storm Kathleen (1970): Affected the area with heavy rainfall, causing localized flooding and some damage.

7. Tropical Storm Flossie (1969): Brought scattered rain and gusty winds, resulting in minor impacts on Southern California.

8. Tropical Storm Lowel (1971): Brought increased surf and occasional rain to the region, causing minor disruptions.

9. Tropical Storm Norma (1970): Brought some rain and gusty winds to Southern California, leading to minor effects.

10 Tropical Storm Alice (1954): Brought rainfall and gusty winds to the region, causing relatively minor impacts.

In conclusion, as Southern California braces itself under a ‘tropical storm warning,’ a closer look at the past reveals that this is not the first encounter the region has had with the remnants of powerful hurricanes.

Rather than succumbing to alarmist narratives, understanding the historical context can help us navigate through this stormy situation.