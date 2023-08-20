Bidenomics 101: Federal Reserve’s Aggressive Moves Hit Housing Market Hard

Amidst a tumultuous economic landscape, the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s audacious economic agenda has manifested in soaring inflation rates, reaching levels not witnessed in four decades. Concurrently, American citizens grapple with over two years of negative real wage growth, a relentless and disheartening trend. In a bold move, the Federal Reserve has undertaken a series of interest rate hikes, reminiscent of bygone decades, in an effort to combat the runaway inflation.

However, the consequences of these aggressive interest rate hikes have now reverberated into the housing market, causing a seismic shift. Mortgage rates, the bedrock of the housing sector, have skyrocketed to an unprecedented high, surpassing a staggering seven percent. A freshly released national average, as per Freddie Mac, lays bare the stark reality.

According to The Wall Street Journal, this surge in mortgage rates signifies an elongated period of exorbitant borrowing costs, which has crippled the housing market’s momentum. For the first time since the preceding autumn, the rate attached to a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has surpassed the ominous threshold of seven percent, a considerable jump from last year’s five percent benchmark. The domino effect of this rate hike reaches far and wide, as the housing sector faces the direct brunt of the Federal Reserve’s bold policies.

This blow to the housing market has had ripple effects, rippling into various sectors, with the refinancing and purchase activities taking a substantial hit. The resultant layoffs and turmoil within the mortgage lending industry have rippled into the economy, burdening economic growth. Though mortgage rates are not inextricably tied to the Federal Reserve’s maneuvers, they correlate loosely with the fluctuations of the 10-year Treasury yield. Remarkably, the 10-year Treasury yield has now reached its zenith since 2007, fueling speculations of its continued ascent.

Mortgage rates have climbed to their highest levels in 21 years, according to data released by Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.09% over the week ending Thursday, marking a significant increase from 6.96% the week prior, data shows. https://t.co/z4BXwsX2wo — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2023

Drawing parallels to the skepticism that once surrounded the Biden administration’s initial assertion of “transitory” inflation, The Wall Street Journal poignantly notes that the surging cost of borrowing for home purchases was originally believed to be ephemeral. Regrettably, the mounting evidence suggests otherwise. The Fed’s sustained series of interest rate hikes has engendered a shift in perspective, leading buyers, sellers, investors, and real estate stakeholders to recalibrate their expectations regarding the permanence of these elevated rates.

In an economic reality that appears to mirror the skepticism surrounding the Biden administration’s initial claims about inflation, the housing market grapples with the enduring consequences of the Federal Reserve’s audacious policies. While experts and analysts scrutinize the unfolding developments, one thing remains certain: the newfound normalcy of skyrocketing mortgage rates has ushered in a new era for the housing market, redefining its landscape for years to come.