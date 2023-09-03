Deforestation Scheme Unmasked: Bill Gates & CIA-Linked Investors Behind Environmental Mayhem

In a startling revelation, investigative reporter Joshua Philipp of Epoch TV’s Crossroads program has unveiled a disturbing alliance between billionaire Bill Gates and a group of undisclosed investors. This shadowy coalition has funneled a staggering $6.6 million into the coffers of a California startup known as Kodama Systems, championing a “novel” approach to the ever-controversial net-zero agenda.

Among the enigmatic backers lurks a figure by the name of Jackie Kossman, a partner at Congruent Ventures, an investment firm nestled in the heart of San Francisco. What makes her involvement intriguing, if not alarming, is her prior association with In-Q-Tel, a venture capital firm intrinsically tied to U.S. government intelligence agencies, most notably the CIA.

Now, what diabolical plot is Kodama Systems hatching, you might ask? Brace yourselves for this shocking revelation: they intend to deforest a jaw-dropping seventy million acres, equivalent to roughly 110,000 square miles of our precious woodlands, in collusion with the U.S. Forest Service. To put this into perspective, that’s an area as vast as the entire state of Nevada! What’s even more astonishing is their intention to squander this invaluable timber rather than addressing the current housing crisis or the exorbitant lumber prices, purportedly driven by supply and demand imbalances and supply chain disruptions.

According to Philipp, this audacious endeavor aims to obliterate “1 billion tons of bone-dried biomass.” However, a nagging question lingers: Are they also targeting living trees? An unsettling report from the MIT Technology Review, another institution with unsettling ties, echoes concerns raised by experts in the field. Decades of aggressive fire suppression policies have led to densely overgrown forests in the U.S., exacerbating the risk of catastrophic wildfires when they inevitably strike.

The implications of this collusion between Gates, Kossman, and Kodama Systems are ominous, raising questions about their true motives and the ecological consequences of such a massive deforestation effort.