Obama Asked to Shield Biden Amidst Email Scandal: Will This Controversy Impact the President’s Legacy?

Last year, at an event at the White House, former President Barack Obama made a tongue-in-cheek reference to the current president as “Vice President Biden.” While it was initially brushed off as a playful jab, it’s clear that there may have been deeper tensions beneath the surface. Reports circulated about Obama’s private doubts regarding Biden’s judgment, and in 2020, Obama had warned fellow Democrats, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f— things up.”

Now, a new controversy is casting a shadow on President Joe Biden’s administration, one that harks back to his time as Vice President under Obama. Multiple committees and private groups are actively seeking over 5,000 emails sent by Biden during his tenure as VP, in which he employed a variety of aliases. Under the Presidential Records Act, Barack Obama has a 30-day window to prevent the release of these emails, potentially shielding his former vice president from a burgeoning corruption scandal linked to Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling operation.

Surprisingly, it has come to light that Joe Biden used numerous code names and false identities, such as Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, JRB Ware, Celtic, and “The Big Guy.” This revelation leaves many Americans scratching their heads, as it’s unusual for a president to have a collection of aliases that rivals the infamous Anthony Weiner. Nevertheless, history shows that top officials, including former Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, have employed similar aliases for email correspondence in the past.

Conservative legal advocacy group Southeastern Legal Foundation claimed the National Archives admitted to having thousands of emails from Joe Biden to his son where he used pseudonyms. https://t.co/OJ6D0W00iT — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 29, 2023

During the Obama administration, the use of these aliases was defended by then-White House press secretary Jay Carney, who reassured the public that such emails would still be subject to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and congressional inquiries. He emphasized, “We do not use and should not use private email accounts for work.”

The problem arises when it becomes clear that some of these emails contain discussions related to official foreign travel plans and the hiring of associates connected to Hunter Biden for high-level positions. More crucially, some of these emails could shed light on Biden’s knowledge and involvement in his son’s business dealings, which he has previously denied.

Currently, Congress is delving into the transfer of over $20 million to members of the Biden family from foreign sources through a complex network of shell companies and accounts. Even publications like the Washington Post have been compelled to acknowledge that President Biden has misled the public about aspects of Hunter’s dealings. Notably, Devon Archer recently contradicted Joe Biden’s longstanding denial of any knowledge regarding their business affairs, stating that his denials are “categorically false.”

As this email scandal continues to unravel, the question on everyone’s minds is whether Barack Obama will use his authority to protect his former vice president or allow the truth to come to light. The impact of this controversy on President Biden’s legacy remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the American public is watching closely as the drama unfolds.