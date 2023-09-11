Americans Divided: Majority Believe President Biden Tied to Son’s Business Ventures, CNN Poll Reveals

In a recent survey conducted by SSRS on behalf of CNN, it has come to light that a significant portion of the American populace harbors suspicions about President Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s business affairs with Ukraine and China during his tenure as Vice President under Barack Obama. The poll reveals that a substantial 61% of Americans believe that such connections existed.

Even more strikingly, 42% of respondents opined that they perceive President Biden’s actions in this regard as illegal, while an additional 18% considered his conduct as ‘unethical’ but not necessarily illegal. In contrast, 38% of those surveyed believe that Biden had no involvement in his son’s business dealings, while a mere 1% think he was involved but did not engage in any wrongdoing.

Most Americans say they think President Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings with Ukraine and China while he served as vice president under Barack Obama, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS https://t.co/hPXhwAMTqY — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2023

When it comes to evaluating President Biden’s behavior during investigations into Hunter Biden’s alleged transgressions, opinions are equally divided. A majority of 55% expressed that they believe Biden acted inappropriately during these investigations, while 44% felt that his actions were appropriate.

However, it’s essential to note that this poll was conducted before special counsel David Weiss’s recent announcement, in which he disclosed his intention to seek an indictment against Hunter Biden concerning gun charges by the end of the month. President Biden has consistently denied any involvement in his son’s business dealings, and no concrete evidence has been presented by House Oversight Republicans to suggest that the President personally benefited from these ventures.

As one would expect, Americans’ views on Joe Biden’s conduct in relation to Hunter Biden’s affairs are significantly influenced by their political affiliations. A mere fraction of Democrats, less than one-third, believe that President Biden had any involvement in his son’s business dealings or acted inappropriately during the investigation. Even among Democratic-aligned voters who may be considering alternative candidates for the next presidential election, only 37% think Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business matters, and a mere 29% find his actions during the investigation inappropriate. Interestingly, in response to an open-ended question seeking their primary concerns about Joe Biden as a candidate, the Hunter Biden situation was hardly mentioned by Democratic respondents.

On the flip side, a staggering 76% of Republicans firmly believe that President Biden acted illegally concerning Hunter’s business dealings, and a resounding 90% hold the view that he conducted himself inappropriately during the subsequent investigation.

Independents, as is often the case, fall somewhere in between the partisan divide. A notable 64% of independents think that Biden had some level of involvement in Hunter’s dealings during his vice presidency, with 39% of them perceiving these actions as illegal. Additionally, 52% of independents believe that Biden acted inappropriately during the investigation into his son’s affairs.

This latest poll underscores the deep divisions within American society regarding their perception of President Joe Biden’s connection to his son’s business ventures. With the specter of potential legal action looming over Hunter Biden, these sentiments may continue to shape the political discourse in the months to come.