President Biden’s Vietnam Press Conference Cut Short as Jazz Music Takes Over

President Joe Biden’s press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam took an unexpected turn on Sunday night, leaving the world in shock. The confused mumbling president was in the midst of addressing journalists, discussing global stability and diplomatic ties when his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, suddenly interrupted his train of thought.

As Biden continued to speak, unaware that his microphone had been muted, Jean-Pierre abruptly announced, “Thank you everybody. This ends the press conference. Thanks everyone,” effectively bringing the event to a close. The president, still attempting to answer questions, found himself accompanied by the soothing sounds of jazz music that began playing over the loudspeakers.

White House press secretary ends news conference as Biden is still responding to questions from reporters https://t.co/zxlWdNsO4o — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2023

The scene resembled something out of an awards show, with Biden valiantly trying to maintain composure as the music grew louder. Eventually, he put away his leather-backed folder and shuffled offstage, disappearing behind a black curtain.

During his 26-minute engagement with the press, Biden whispered, wandered the stage, and even used his now-famous phrase, ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier,’ as he addressed a selected group of reporters. This press conference followed his two-day visit to India for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, with Biden then jetting off to Vietnam to bolster diplomatic relations.

Despite the president’s globe-trotting efforts and the intention to demonstrate his stamina, the 80-year-old leader made light of his exhaustion by joking about not knowing whether it was morning or night. He concluded the press conference by humorously stating, ‘I’m going to go to bed.’

In a memorable moment, Biden shared a story from a John Wayne movie that featured ‘Indians’ who were skeptical of a Union soldier’s promises. This story left the audience with a mix of amusement and curiosity.

This abrupt ending to President Biden’s press conference in Vietnam is sure to be a topic of conversation worldwide, as the jazz music playing him off the stage added an unexpected twist to the event.

