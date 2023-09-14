State Officials Reject Calls to Exclude Trump from Primary Ballot

Efforts to remove former President Donald Trump from the GOP presidential primary ballot next year have hit a roadblock, with top state election officials, regardless of their party affiliations, showing little support for such a move.

Lawmakers and activists who oppose Trump’s return to politics have pointed to the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution” from holding public office. They argue that this provision should prevent Trump from appearing on the ballot.

However, New Hampshire Secretary of State Dave Scanlan has made it clear that he won’t use the 14th Amendment to disqualify Trump from the ballot.

Top New Hampshire election official says he has no legal basis for keeping Trump off the ballot https://t.co/MVpeZsezBN — POLITICO (@politico) September 13, 2023

“In New Hampshire state statute, there is no mention of disqualifying a candidate in a presidential primary using the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution in relation to insurrection and rebellion,” stated Mr. Scanlan, a Republican. “Similarly, the 14th Amendment doesn’t indicate that its provisions should be invoked during the delegate selection process conducted by different states.”

Mr. Scanlan’s announcement followed a surge in inquiries to his office last month, prompted by conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk’s claim that Trump would be excluded from the primary ballot in New Hampshire.

In a highly anticipated development, it seems that legal and logistical challenges stand in the way of efforts to sideline Trump in the upcoming primaries. As the battle for the 2024 presidential nomination heats up, the 14th Amendment debate continues to be a hot topic among political circles and legal experts.