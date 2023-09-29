2024 Election Shakeup: RFK Jr.’s Independent Bid Sparks Controversy and Speculation

In a surprising twist that could reshape the 2024 presidential race, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is gearing up to announce his independent candidacy on October 9 in Pennsylvania, a move strategically aimed at challenging the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Kennedy’s campaign, revealed through insider texts reviewed by Mediaite, indicates a prelude of “attack ads” targeting the DNC to clear the path for his declaration in Philadelphia.

The crux of Kennedy’s decision lies in his belief that the DNC is manipulating rules to sideline his candidacy, leaving him with no recourse but to pursue an independent route. A source within the Kennedy campaign shared with Mediaite, “Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy, so an independent run is the only way to go.”

EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Planning to Announce Independent Run https://t.co/yiV222JmRP — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 29, 2023

A contentious figure in contemporary politics, Kennedy, known for his outspoken anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, is currently vying for the Democratic nomination against incumbent President Joe Biden. Recent developments suggest that Kennedy, trailing significantly in polls, is seriously contemplating a third-party bid. Last week, The New York Times reported a meeting between Kennedy and the chair of the Libertarian Party, raising questions about his potential departure from the Democratic fold—a party historically entwined with the Kennedy legacy.

While Kennedy’s support remains dwarfed by Biden’s, concerns are brewing among Democrats about the impact of a third-party run. The Times reported, “Democrats worry that a third-party run by Mr. Kennedy could draw votes away from Mr. Biden and help elect former President Donald J. Trump.” The electoral dynamics, however, remain uncertain, leaving open the question of whether Kennedy’s independent candidacy would hurt President Biden more than the yet-to-be-determined Republican nominee.



As the political landscape braces for this unexpected maneuver, the nation awaits Kennedy’s formal announcement, anticipating the repercussions of a potential fracture in the Democratic vote. The 2024 election, already rife with uncertainties, seems poised for added turbulence with Kennedy’s bid for an independent presidency.