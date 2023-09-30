DeSantis Vows Bold Action: Pledges to Deport Millions of Migrants Who Entered Illegally During Biden’s Administration

In a bold and unyielding stance, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared his firm commitment on Friday to expel migrants who entered the United States unlawfully during President Biden’s tenure, marking a significant escalation in his rhetoric on deportation.

During a press interaction in Long Beach, California, following a campaign event, the Republican presidential hopeful asserted, “Everyone that has come illegally under Biden. We got to go – they’re sending back.” This declaration represents DeSantis’ most robust statement on deportation to date, underlining the gravity he places on the issue.

Ron DeSantis vows to deport 'everyone that has come illegally under Biden' https://t.co/nznGCupoDb — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2023

In response to questions about deportation policies, DeSantis, known for his strong stance on immigration, reiterated that if he secures the presidency, deporting those who arrived during Biden’s administration would be his top priority. “That’s probably six or seven million people right there. It’s going to require a lot of effort. It’s going to require us to lean in,” he explained, emphasizing the magnitude of the task at hand.

The focus on illegal immigration and border security has been a consistent priority for Republican voters, with GOP leaders consistently scrutinizing President Biden’s administration for the surge in border crossings by migrants. DeSantis echoed this sentiment, stating, “If you don’t have a sanction for violating the law… you’re going to continue to have it.” His words reflect a broader sentiment within the Republican Party, highlighting the need for stringent measures to curb illegal immigration.

As the 2024 presidential race gains momentum, DeSantis’ unwavering commitment to addressing immigration concerns positions him as a key player in the ongoing national debate. The repercussions of such a deportation effort would undoubtedly be significant, both politically and socially, shaping the discourse leading up to the election.

In a political climate dominated by discussions on immigration, Ron DeSantis emerges as a forceful figure, unapologetically advocating for strict measures. The magnitude of the proposed deportation effort, involving millions of individuals, underscores the challenges and complexities surrounding immigration policy. As the nation watches, DeSantis positions himself at the forefront of a contentious debate that will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the upcoming election.