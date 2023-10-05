Biden’s Shocking Move: 26 Laws Waived for Swift Border Wall Construction in High Illegal Entry Zone

In a surprising turn of events this Wednesday, the Biden administration opted to utilize executive powers by waiving 26 federal laws in South Texas. The purpose? To greenlight the construction of a border wall in Starr County, a region grappling with a surge in illegal entries, as disclosed by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Biden administration is waiving 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in Texas https://t.co/ZKiwDjMgLV pic.twitter.com/0KHzUGUnBY — The Hill (@thehill) October 5, 2023

The decision, marked by a post on the U.S. Federal Registry, comes as the first major deployment of executive power under Biden’s tenure—a tactic frequently employed during the Trump era. However, this move is not without its share of controversy, as critics question the necessity and potential consequences of such a decision.

Starr County, Texas, falls under a crucial Border Patrol sector witnessing what officials describe as “high illegal entry.” Government data reveals an alarming statistic of approximately 245,000 illegal entries in this region for the current fiscal year alone. This surge has prompted the administration to assert that there exists an “acute and immediate need” for physical barriers and roads to curb unlawful entries.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized the urgency in a posted notice, stating, “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas.”

As discussions unfold around the Biden administration’s decision, the focus remains on the implications of waiving these federal laws. Supporters argue that it’s a necessary step to address the escalating issue of illegal immigration, while opponents question the potential environmental and social impacts of such a swift executive move.

The stakes are high as construction gears up in this contentious region. The clash of opinions is bound to intensify, setting the stage for a heated debate on the balance between border security and the environment.