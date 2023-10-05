Amidst the ongoing turbulence in U.S. politics, a recent survey conducted by BonusFinder.com sheds light on the deepening sense of distrust among Americans toward their government. Startlingly, a staggering 71.2 percent of respondents express a complete lack of faith in the current Biden-led administration’s capability to safeguard them from an impending doomsday scenario. The ominous findings further suggest that the skepticism extends beyond the political landscape, encapsulating a broader apprehension about the future.

The survey, involving 6,200 participants, serves as a disconcerting mirror reflecting the prevailing sentiment that the nation stands at the brink of a potential catastrophe. Notably, a considerable portion of respondents harbors the belief that doomsday might unfold within the next year, intensifying the urgency of addressing pressing issues that contribute to this widespread anxiety.

American Apocalypse? 71% Don't Trust U.S. Government To Prevent Doomsday – Study Finds https://t.co/zussXB4462 — Gordo Stevens ?? (@GordoCDA) October 5, 2023

The iconic Doomsday Clock, established in 1947 and endorsed by luminaries like Albert Einstein, becomes a poignant symbol of humanity’s vulnerability to existential threats. As political discord, controversies, and global challenges mount, the hands of the metaphorical clock inch closer to midnight, amplifying the sense of impending crisis.

The survey unveils distinct apprehensions regarding the nature of the perceived doomsday scenarios. A majority, constituting 55.8 percent, anticipates a climate change-related catastrophe as the harbinger of global calamity. This aligns with the growing concerns over environmental degradation and the tangible impacts of climate change. Meanwhile, approximately a third of respondents foresee the resurgence of a viral pandemic, underscoring the lingering fears in the aftermath of recent global health crises.

Surprisingly, a quarter of participants express anxieties about the onset of World War III, reflecting the geopolitical tensions that continue to grip the world stage. Furthermore, a noteworthy seven percent entertain the prospect of an extraterrestrial invasion, while an equivalent percentage envisions a dystopian future where zombies roam the Earth in 2024.

In essence, this survey serves as a somber reflection of the prevailing sentiments within American society, revealing a disheartening erosion of trust in the ability of political leaders to navigate the nation away from potential existential threats. As the specter of doomsday looms ever larger in the collective consciousness, it prompts a crucial examination of the factors contributing to this palpable sense of unease.