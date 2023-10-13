Trump 2024 Campaign Surges Ahead: Shocking Democrat Support Revealed

In a political landscape rife with speculation and surveys, the momentum behind Donald Trump’s potential 2024 presidential bid is making headlines, and for good reason. Recent polls indicate that the former president is not only leading the GOP race but is also gaining unexpected support from across the aisle.

A staggering 53% of likely 2024 voters are throwing their weight behind Trump, showcasing the enduring power of his political influence. This revelation comes hot on the heels of a Morning Consult survey, where Trump’s popularity soared to an impressive 61%, solidifying his position as the frontrunner in the Republican race.

Morning Consult Polls Show ‘Record-High’ Support For Trump https://t.co/MtdukxSdBR #OAN — One America News (@OANN) October 11, 2023

What’s truly turning heads, however, is the revelation that a substantial number of Democrats are warming up to the idea of a Trump comeback. When asked about the likelihood of voting for the former president in the 2024 election, 30% of Democrats responded with a “very” or “somewhat likely.” This unexpected sentiment extends further, with 50% of black voters expressing agreement, alongside a whopping 80% of Republicans.

In a twist that defies conventional political wisdom, voters seem singularly focused on Trump himself, showing a surprising indifference to his choice of a running mate. A significant 57% of likely voters declared that Trump’s selection for vice president would not significantly influence their decision. The remaining respondents were split on preferences, ranging from gender to race and political background.

These revelations have taken even seasoned analysts by surprise, particularly those at Rasmussen Reports. While some polls have consistently depicted a tight race, Rasmussen’s findings suggest a notable surge in support for Trump, challenging the narratives of other outlets like the Washington Post, which have hinted at a potential Trump blowout against President Joe Biden.

As the 2024 presidential race gains momentum, the dynamics appear to be shifting in ways that defy conventional political expectations. With Trump securing significant bipartisan support and voters emphasizing his personal appeal over his choice of running mate, the road to the 2024 election promises to be anything but predictable.