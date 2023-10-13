The Biden Administration’s Border Crisis: Shocking New Data Exposes Alarming Failures in Immigration Enforcement

In a critical revelation, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Immigration Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock (R-CA) have unveiled an interim staff report that exposes the depth of the Biden administration’s shortcomings in handling the border crisis. Titled “The Biden Border Crisis: New Data and Testimony Show How the Biden Administration Opened the Southwest Border and Abandoned Interior Immigration Enforcement,” the report provides a damning account of the situation.

In response to persistent requests for information about the state of the border crisis, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) produced data that unveils a concerning state of immigration enforcement. The newly obtained, nonpublic data reveals that between January 20, 2021, and March 31, 2023, over 5 million illegal alien encounters occurred. Shockingly, at least 2,464,424 of these encounters had no confirmed departure from the United States.

Equally alarming is the fact that, during the same period, DHS released at least 2,148,738 illegal aliens into the United States. What’s more, only 5,993 illegal aliens encountered at the southwest border and placed in removal proceedings before an immigration judge were actually removed from the country during this time. This translates to a mere six percent of released illegal aliens being screened for fear of persecution for asylum.

“There is virtually no enforcement of our immigration laws.”https://t.co/o3rWyR18nJ — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) October 12, 2023

As of March 2023, DHS had removed only 874 of the illegal aliens found to have a credible fear of persecution, and whose claims were adjudicated on the merits and denied by an immigration judge. Furthermore, an additional 205,473 aliens were released into the country through illegal categorical parole programs.

These shocking revelations raise serious questions about the effectiveness of the Biden administration’s immigration policies and its ability to manage the crisis at the border. The report underscores a systemic failure in immigration enforcement, with an overwhelming majority of illegal aliens not being removed through proper legal channels.

This data paints a troubling picture of a border in disarray, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive reform and enhanced enforcement measures. As policymakers grapple with these revelations, the consequences of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration enforcement continue to unfold.