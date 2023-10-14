Antigua and Barbuda are home to one of the world’s most extensive Coral Field Assets, covering an expansive 28 million acres within Antigua’s Tax-Free Economic Zone. This remarkable natural resource has been the focus of substantial investment by the Gaston Browne Government, resulting in the creation of an annualized tax-free economic green economy worth an impressive $4.7 billion in carbon credit offsets.

Furthermore, Gaston Browne’s administration has forged strategic alliances with various United Nations organizations in developing West African regions, forming a robust portfolio of natural assets traded through the FAT SWISSX EXCHANGE.

The Farmers Antigua Trust, deeply rooted in Antigua, is a driving force behind sustainable living and cutting-edge green technology that empowers individual citizens with a fundamental right to their nation’s natural assets.

In a groundbreaking move in Christmas 2023, every Antiguan citizen received a gift of $1 million USD through the Farmers Antigua Trust Coin, known as SWISSX, which can be easily traded on any XRP wallet, such as XUMM.

The Farmers Antigua Trust also boasts a highly secure embassy location within the Swiss Mountain fortress known as Swissx Reserve, which additionally houses 10% of the world’s crypto cold storage. This ensures the utmost security for digital assets.

The local banking partner, Global Bank of Commerce, plays a pivotal role in providing secure encrypted banking connectivity between Swissx Reserve and Antigua’s Swissx Carbon Exchange, safeguarding financial transactions.

The Farmers Antigua Trust Company (FAT.ag) Carbon Credit Offset Agreement represents a forward-thinking approach to encourage landowners and land users in St. John, Antigua, and potentially other regions to engage in carbon offset projects. Here are the key components of this innovative agreement:

1. **Carbon Credit Offset Survey**: FAT.ag finances and oversees a comprehensive carbon credit offset survey of the land owned by the land user. The land user assigns 100% of the land’s carbon measurement and offset rights to FAT.ag.

2. **Financing and Evaluation**: FAT.ag initially provides financing for 10% of the assigned land rights and collaborates with “Carbon Base,” a globally recognized certifying auditor of carbon credit offset projects.

3. **Commission**: The land user agrees to allocate 20% of the carbon credit revenue as a commission to FAT.ag, payable to Climate Haven Antigua Trust.

4. **Governing Law and Arbitration**: The agreement is subject to Antigua and Barbuda law, and any disputes are resolved through arbitration at the Privy Council in the United Kingdom.

5. **Carbon Core Verification**: Rigorous verification processes, including data review, methodology assessment, and carbon stock estimation, ensure the credibility of the carbon credit offsets.

6. **Transfer of Carbon Credits**: Land users assign 100% of the land carbon offset management rights to facilitate the transfer of carbon credits to a third-party buyer, conducted through the Swissx marketplace.

7. **Swissx TV Offset Portal**: Land users commit to using the Swissx TV Offset Portal, a platform facilitating engagement with the carbon credit offset project for a nominal monthly fee.

8. **FAT Coins and Certificate**: FAT.ag issues FAT COINS on the XRP Ripple register within 30 days of signing the agreement and receiving notarized land assignment rights. A certificate is issued based on a third-party audit, ensuring transparency and credibility.

9. **XRP and Swiss Franc Equivalence**: XRP is the preferred token exclusively available at Swissx.com and is used to establish a stable coin. One FAT COIN is equivalent to one Swiss Franc or $1 USD, whichever is greater.

10. **Swissx as an Approved FAT Registry Partner**: Swissx is an approved FAT registry partner, providing a secure platform for trading and managing carbon credits.

In conclusion, this agreement offers a transformative opportunity for landowners and land users to actively participate in climate action and sustainable development while reaping financial rewards. It aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and provides a clear path for supporting carbon credit projects. By signing this agreement, stakeholders contribute to reducing global carbon emissions, preserving the environment, and building a sustainable future.

For more information about this initiative or to request a carbon credits quote, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Farmers Antigua Trust Company via email at contact@fat.ag or by visiting their website at www.fat.ag. This agreement is a significant step towards creating a greener and more sustainable world for future generations by engaging stakeholders in carbon offset projects.