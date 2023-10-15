Antigua Charter Yacht Show 2023: Rising from the Ashes, Unveiling the Spectacle Amidst Challenges

As the Antigua Charter Yacht Show gears up for its 62nd edition, organizers are resolute in their commitment to maintaining the event’s grandeur despite the recent setback caused by the devastating October 2 fire at the Yacht Club Marina. This annual spectacle, synonymous with Antigua’s vibrant yachting culture, is more than just a gathering of luxury vessels—it’s a lifeline for the local community.

In the aftermath of the catastrophic blaze that razed businesses and left numerous individuals unemployed, the show directors stand undeterred. In a statement addressing regular participants, they expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and reassured patrons that the event will go on as planned. Antigua is eager to welcome yachts, crews, brokers, and agents, urging attendance to aid the local community’s financial recovery.

Event chairman Paul Deeth emphasized the pivotal role the show plays in rejuvenating the English Harbour community, which has been hit hard by the recent tragedy. “It has always been there to start off the season, so we know we are going to have 100 yachts in the dockyard or in the marina, and that gives jobs to everybody, whether they are taxi drivers or a manager,” Deeth explained.

He highlighted the broader economic impact, noting, “For Antigua as a whole, it brings in a load of income because all the yachts are there visiting, crews are spending, so we have over 1,000 people to the show as we have got international brokers and vendors that stay in hotels.”

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the show is poised to make a triumphant return to its pre-Covid glory. Deeth anticipates a robust attendance, nearly reaching 70 yachts—a significant rebound from the previous year’s figure of 33. The event, scheduled from December 4 to 9, aims to attract international yacht brokers and industry partners, injecting vitality into the local economy.

In the face of adversity, the Antigua Charter Yacht Show stands as a testament to resilience, community spirit, and the unwavering commitment to showcasing the epitome of maritime luxury. Join us in this extraordinary maritime celebration and contribute to the rebuilding of a community that has faced the flames with with fortitude.