Controversial Move: Biden Sends Millions to Palestinian Group Accused of Terror Ties

In a surprising twist of priorities, President Joe Biden’s administration has directed a hefty $33.7 million from the American Rescue Plan to the United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA), a Palestinian relief organization previously under scrutiny for allegedly harboring terrorists in Gaza. This move comes amidst pressing domestic concerns, raising questions about the administration’s allocation of resources.

Biden admin sent tens of millions in COVID relief funds to group accused of harboring Hamas terrorists https://t.co/i5VS4nMqkl — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 14, 2023

Data retrieved from USASpending.gov reveals that this substantial sum was part of the COVID relief bill, specifically earmarked for the State Department’s Migration and Refugee Assistance program. This program, constituting $500 million in total, has sparked controversy due to its indirect funding of UNRWA.

Critics argue that UNRWA has a history tainted with allegations of promoting hatred towards Jewish people, endorsing terrorism, and disseminating Hamas propaganda within educational institutions. Notably, former President Trump took a firm stance against UNRWA, cutting off its funding in 2018. This decision faced opposition from the Brookings Institution, claiming it jeopardized vital aid for impoverished Gaza residents.

Despite these concerns, President Biden’s administration opted to reinstate funding to UNRWA, aware of the potential indirect support to Hamas. As of July 2022, UNRWA has emerged as the foremost beneficiary of U.S. foreign aid, receiving a staggering $201 million, bringing the total assistance during the Biden Administration to a whopping $618 million.

This controversial move has ignited debates about the administration’s foreign aid priorities, raising questions about the potential consequences of indirectly supporting organizations with alleged ties to terrorism. As the Biden Administration continues its foreign assistance endeavors, scrutiny intensifies on how taxpayer dollars are utilized in the global arena.