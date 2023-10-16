Ron DeSantis Stands Firm: No Acceptance of Gaza Refugees Amidst Israel Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, Florida Governor and potential GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis remains resolute in his position against accepting refugees from Gaza into the United States. In a recent appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” DeSantis stated, “Palestinian Arabs should go to Arab countries; the U.S. should not be absorbing any of those.”

DeSantis refuses to back off demand that US not accept refugees from Palestine https://t.co/IC4G661krC — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 15, 2023

This follows controversial remarks made by DeSantis during a campaign trail event in Iowa, where he asserted that accepting Gaza refugees would be “antisemitic.” He emphasized his stance, saying, “If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic. None of them believe in Israel’s right to exist.”

The comments were made against the backdrop of Israel’s warning to civilians in the Gaza Strip to evacuate ahead of a planned ground invasion by the country’s defense forces. The unexpected attacks launched by Hamas on Israel prompted this response. The situation is tense, and opinions on accepting refugees vary.

Former Arkansas Governor and fellow GOP contender Asa Hutchinson expressed concern, stating in New Hampshire that “it’s a danger any time that you categorize a group of people as being simply antisemitic,” as reported by NBC News. This indicates a division within the Republican camp regarding DeSantis’s stance.

In response to criticism, DeSantis fired back, accusing his critics of having their “head in the sand” when it comes to the realities in Gaza. The complexities of the situation are apparent, and DeSantis is unyielding in his belief that the U.S. should not absorb Gaza refugees.

As opinions clash and the Israel-Gaza conflict unfolds, DeSantis’s unwavering position adds a layer of intensity to the political discourse surrounding the acceptance of refugees. The impact of such strong viewpoints in the context of a potential presidential run remains to be seen.